This ‘better way’ of seeing Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ totally messes with your mind

You may very well have seen Van Gogh’s Starry Night before, but chances are you have never seen it like this.

It’s a proper mind bender of an optical illusion and, well, just do it.

Just in case that video’s tricky to watch, try it again here.

We believe it and we don’t believe. We definitely don’t get it.

‘Isn’t it wonderful bamboozling our simple monkey brains?’ ennui-aboo ‘ok but what if I do this on LSD?’ Xem_PvP ‘Then you won’t need to look at the spiral for 20 seconds first. Skip straight to the painting.’ supsupsup42

READ MORE

25 mind-bending optical illusions to boggle the brain

Sources Reddit u/AdrianGX u/__Dawn__Amber__ gfycat YouTube