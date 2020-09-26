The NRA got all excited about ‘freedom seeds’ and this takedown hit the bullseye

The National Rifle Association reported last week that sales of ammunition in the US had more than doubled.

It was particularly excited about this so went on Twitter to tell everyone in language that was both bizarre and troubling.

Freedom seeds?

Writer, actor and stand-up Patton Oswalt gave it entirely the response it deserved.

Shot down in flames, which presumably the NRA would entirely appreciate.

H/T Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Pexels