Donald Trump saying its wrong for babies to be born after 9 months has gone viral all over again – 5 favourite responses

This clip of Donald Trump telling everyone how wrong it is that babies are being born after nine months has gone viral all over again today.

There’s ‘misspoke’ and there’s ‘misspoke’. And then there’s Donald Trump.

Just in case you think you can’t possibly have heard that right …

“Right now in a lot of states, the laws allow a baby to be born, from his or her mother’s womb, in the ninth month. It is wrong, it has to change.”

… and here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

These Trump supporters confronted with the truth about fake news is quite the watch

Source @kenolin1