Donald Trump saying its wrong for babies to be born after 9 months has gone viral all over again – 5 favourite responses

This clip of Donald Trump telling everyone how wrong it is that babies are being born after nine months has gone viral all over again today.

There’s ‘misspoke’ and there’s ‘misspoke’. And then there’s Donald Trump.

Umm. His mind is oatmeal. pic.twitter.com/2cgD9I2WiZ — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 25, 2020

Just in case you think you can’t possibly have heard that right …

“Right now in a lot of states, the laws allow a baby to be born, from his or her mother’s womb, in the ninth month. It is wrong, it has to change.”

… and here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

Oh no. A lot of people I know have done this. https://t.co/u1W3mjle5K — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 25, 2020

Trump says the laws in some states allow “a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. . .” Just listen to him. Staggering. https://t.co/K7nPZiUULc — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 25, 2020

President Trump plans to ban full term birth. https://t.co/efPRH8QrMk — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 25, 2020

If not for liberals, we could be birthing Americans after three or four months. Why do the Democrats hate little babies? https://t.co/ba15VdY4pE — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 25, 2020

Donald Trump bravely coming out against… babies https://t.co/WZl7vC4FIh — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 25, 2020

Source @kenolin1