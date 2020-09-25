Your weekly Covid-free oasis of funny – our 25 favourites

Welcome to our weekly coronavirus-free oasis of humour. We’ve found the funniest uninfected jokes on Twitter and picked our 25 favourites.

We hope you enjoy them all.

1.

Two years ago, I scribbled down an idea for a feature film. Today I am happy to announce that the idea was terrible, glad I did nothing with it. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 18, 2020

2.

I’m Republican and Im okay. I tweet all night and I golf all day. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 18, 2020

3.

“Follow me. I will take you to the magic land, where there is uninterrupted 4G.” pic.twitter.com/e6dYYCfURw — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) September 19, 2020

4.

Why does every photo of Jared Kushner look like he’s about to take the last slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/6cmg2bdHDc — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 18, 2020

5.

No thanks, The Invisible Man. If I want a story about a guy who stalks and terrorizes a woman, I’ll just watch the news. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 20, 2020

6.

Just went for a walk with the family in the Kent countryside. We came across a village cricket game and stopped to have our lunch. Then – and I'm not kidding here – a Spitfire flew overhead. We just needed a little bit of casual racism and we'd have had the most English day ever. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 20, 2020

7.

My mate has just seen the Chernobyl documentary. He actually grew up in Ukraine in the 1980's and was able to count at least 8 historical inaccuracies on one hand. — Sarah (@MaidenSarah1) September 19, 2020

8.

What if one day God came down and said "It's pronounced Jod" and then left? — Markym 🦸🏾🦑 (@SpectreFoto) September 19, 2020

9.

Amazon Prime is the worst. "Oh I fancy this film"

Prime: You have to pay for that one, mate

"How bout this one?"

Prime: Nah, you gotta subscribe to Starzplay, whatever the fuck that is!

"This one then?"

Prime: You have to throw a clog into the sea if you want to watch it — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 20, 2020

10.

Who called it graffiti and not "the word on the street" — Holly Brockwell (@holly) September 21, 2020

11.

Thinking about the time I got paired for a project with the dude who sat beside me in history class and I couldn't remember his name so I thought I'd be sneaky and ask him how he spelled his name instead of asking what it was and he looked me dead in the eyes and said B-E-N — That Pesky Prostitüt™ (@LittleMissAngr1) September 22, 2020

12.