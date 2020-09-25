Your weekly Covid-free oasis of funny – our 25 favourites

Welcome to our weekly coronavirus-free oasis of humour. We’ve found the funniest uninfected jokes on Twitter and picked our 25 favourites.

We hope you enjoy them all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2