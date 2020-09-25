These Trump supporters confronted with the truth about fake news is quite the watch

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan went out to meet some Donald Trump supporters to ask them about what they read on social media.

In particular, he was keen to know if they believed some of the fake news being pumped out about Trump’s presidential rival, Joe Biden, and how they felt when told it wasn’t true.

It’s a revealing, frustrating and mildly terrifying watch.

Yikes.

And you can see the full report here.

Source @donie