These Trump supporters confronted with the truth about fake news is quite the watch

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan went out to meet some Donald Trump supporters to ask them about what they read on social media.

In particular, he was keen to know if they believed some of the fake news being pumped out about Trump’s presidential rival, Joe Biden, and how they felt when told it wasn’t true.

It’s a revealing, frustrating and mildly terrifying watch.

We went to a Trump rally to ask people what they see in their Facebook feeds. You can watch the full video here:https://t.co/Qj7T8rOlBk @CNN pic.twitter.com/WM7T5F9EXx — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) September 24, 2020

Yikes.

I am Canadian but this still terrifies me to my core. — Jessica Grossman (@JessGrossman) September 24, 2020

We need to make education a priority again😔 — Feral Shouting Yam (@pamboy712) September 24, 2020

“I missed that one. But it was a good laugh.” — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 24, 2020

Seeing the rise of QAnon candidates is completely unsurprising once you understand the kind of stuff that many people have been served every day for years on Facebook https://t.co/sdK08Xgr7d — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 25, 2020

I can’t imagine living in that kind of myopic world. Scary. Just plain scary. — Ireland (@imoore8904) September 24, 2020

And you can see the full report here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump was booed by protestors chanting ‘get him out!’

Source @donie