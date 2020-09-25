This video suggests the 10pm curfew might not be working quite as the government intended

As you’ll know by now, the government has imposed a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and such like as part of its latest strategy to help tackle the coronavirus.

Except this video shared by @kirstylewis6 over on Twitter suggests it may not be working entirely in the way they intended.

The clip of London’s Oxford Circus just after 10pm went wildly viral because, well, have a watch of it for yourself.

(10pm curfew just meant everyone rolling out onto the streets and onto the tubes at the same time and it was the busiest I’ve seen central London in months) pic.twitter.com/7oWKH5APNG — Kirsty Lewis (@kirstylewis6) September 24, 2020

Saves the corona the bother of going out during the day, it can just wait ’til 10pm. Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Well, Eat Out To Help Out may have backfired but at least the curfew is clearly a good idea and oh… https://t.co/lKQvmbWCn7 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 25, 2020

What a farce. This Govt can’t even get a curfew right.👇 https://t.co/A15cqTpU0O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 25, 2020

Is this Government completely incapable of thinking anything through https://t.co/jpq8eiQHyQ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 25, 2020

Who could have foreseen this??? https://t.co/u9qiNc9Xee — Emma Revell (@emmamrevell) September 24, 2020

The plan to ensure that everyone leaves the pub at exactly the same time appears to have a downside https://t.co/0fz9210ipM — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) September 25, 2020

Government’s going to kick themselves when they remember people use transport to get from places they are to places they want to be https://t.co/rtDbTHzZNv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 25, 2020

We can’t judge the government too harshly on this because there’s no way anyone could have predicted that closing every pub in the country at 10pm would lead to fucking loads of people all leaving the pub at 10pm https://t.co/O0BJoyMfeJ — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 24, 2020

To conclude …

Surprised that Cummings and his crack team of weirdo super forecasters didn't see this one coming https://t.co/DWwtAjYNeZ — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) September 25, 2020

I'm sure that at this very moment he's rewriting his blog to make it look as if he did — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) September 25, 2020

