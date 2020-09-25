People have been sharing their ‘quirky novel titles’ using this winning formula – 17 funny favourites
It all began when author @claremackint0sh posted this challenge on Twitter.
What is your quirky novel title?
The [current mood] + [object to your right] of [grandmother's first name] + [last thing you ate].
Mine is 'The Weary Wine Glass of Winifred Biryani'
— Clare Mackintosh – author (@claremackint0sh) September 24, 2020
She did it first on Facebook and thought she’d share it because the answers made her laugh so much.
(Credit for this tweet goes to @RockRoseDigital, who suggested it for my Facebook page, where everyone’s responses made me laugh so much I had to share it here too)
— Clare Mackintosh – author (@claremackint0sh) September 24, 2020
And Twitter didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourites …
1.
The Knackered To Do List of Margaret Truffle
— Kirsteen Astor (@Kirsteenastor) September 24, 2020
2.
The Cosy Bookcase of Doris Cheesecake ✨
— Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) September 24, 2020
3.
The Hopeless Map of Muriel Porridge https://t.co/iDu3mGMvvO
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 25, 2020
4.
The Sad Scissors of Hetty Honey Cake
— Victoria Goldman is busy working… (@VictoriaGoldma2) September 24, 2020
5.
The Chafed Tote of Joan Nutella
— Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) September 24, 2020
6.
The Existential Dread Chair of Beatrice Aloo Gobi https://t.co/O353SGnSni
— Laura Shepherd-Robinson (@LauraSRobinson) September 24, 2020
7.
The Irritable Fiancé of Ellen Popcorn
— (@numerisphere) September 24, 2020
8.
The Tired Lamp of Flossy Biscuit
— Paul Hill (@SiriusAstro) September 24, 2020
9.
The Resigned Cardigan of Eirwen Pasta @Bookishcrick https://t.co/jVv3iqYKRp
— Jude Rogers (@juderogers) September 24, 2020