People have been sharing their ‘quirky novel titles’ using this winning formula – 17 funny favourites

It all began when author @claremackint0sh posted this challenge on Twitter.

What is your quirky novel title? The [current mood] + [object to your right] of [grandmother's first name] + [last thing you ate]. Mine is 'The Weary Wine Glass of Winifred Biryani' — Clare Mackintosh – author (@claremackint0sh) September 24, 2020

She did it first on Facebook and thought she’d share it because the answers made her laugh so much.

(Credit for this tweet goes to @RockRoseDigital, who suggested it for my Facebook page, where everyone’s responses made me laugh so much I had to share it here too) — Clare Mackintosh – author (@claremackint0sh) September 24, 2020

And Twitter didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourites …

1.

The Knackered To Do List of Margaret Truffle — Kirsteen Astor (@Kirsteenastor) September 24, 2020

2.

The Cosy Bookcase of Doris Cheesecake ✨ — Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) September 24, 2020

3.

The Hopeless Map of Muriel Porridge https://t.co/iDu3mGMvvO — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 25, 2020

4.

The Sad Scissors of Hetty Honey Cake — Victoria Goldman is busy working… (@VictoriaGoldma2) September 24, 2020

5.

The Chafed Tote of Joan Nutella — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) September 24, 2020

6.

The Existential Dread Chair of Beatrice Aloo Gobi https://t.co/O353SGnSni — Laura Shepherd-Robinson (@LauraSRobinson) September 24, 2020

7.

The Irritable Fiancé of Ellen Popcorn — (@numerisphere) September 24, 2020

8.

The Tired Lamp of Flossy Biscuit — Paul Hill (@SiriusAstro) September 24, 2020

9.