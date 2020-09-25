Pooping has been officially banned on the New York subway – 9 funny reactions (number 2 will surprise you)

In a move we can only file under “Things that shouldn’t be necessary”, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York has formally banned pooping in subways and buses.

According to the New York Daily News – which we’ve double checked isn’t a comedy publication – the new regulations came in on Wednesday, which we hope didn’t lead to a rash of people making “hay”* while the sun shined.

*shit

As you can imagine, there’s been quite the reaction.

1.

This is gonna KILL tourism. https://t.co/Y5Xsgz9VVW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 24, 2020

2.

If you smell something, say something. https://t.co/uQKA10FQAU — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 24, 2020

3.

So you're just telling me NOW.. that I could have been pooping on the MTA this WHOLE TIME? This is just another thing for people to get upset about this year. 2020 is a write-off. pic.twitter.com/KZIXiGMt5I — kartna🍷 (@GrahamKartna) September 24, 2020

4.

In case this affects your plans for the weekend . . . https://t.co/SxGQNC99s9 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 23, 2020

5.

new york is over https://t.co/24YPLWMqDQ — Becca Laurie (@imbeccable) September 23, 2020

6.

I ALREADY SAID I'M SORRY! https://t.co/xEtCw17XSU — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) September 23, 2020

7.

Was that wrong? If only someone had explained there was a rule against it … https://t.co/LubMVLM8JC — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 23, 2020

8.

as if 2020 hasn't been tough enough https://t.co/esGIexOxP8 — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) September 23, 2020

9.

Well, I don’t know about you guys, but I’m going to miss the good ol days…😢 https://t.co/rVUWOpcTWb — Ray DeVito (@raydevito) September 23, 2020

Hats off to Jennifer Grossman for this superb dad joke.

I guess that's why they used to call it "taking the #2 train" https://t.co/0SYGGI6Cua — Jennifer Grossman (@JenAnjuGrossman) September 25, 2020

Source NY Post Image Guido Coppa and Jeffrey Blum on Unsplash