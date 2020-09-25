Pooping has been officially banned on the New York subway – 9 funny reactions (number 2 will surprise you)

In a move we can only file under “Things that shouldn’t be necessary”, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York has formally banned pooping in subways and buses.

from Britney Spears GIFs via Gfycat

According to the New York Daily News – which we’ve double checked isn’t a comedy publication – the new regulations came in on Wednesday, which we hope didn’t lead to a rash of people making “hay”* while the sun shined.

*shit

As you can imagine, there’s been quite the reaction.

Hats off to Jennifer Grossman for this superb dad joke.

Source NY Post Image Guido Coppa and Jeffrey Blum on Unsplash