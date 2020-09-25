People love how these locked down students in Scotland are dealing with self-isolation

Spare a thought for all those students whose university experience is not all it might have been because of the pandemic.

And especially those at students residence Parker House in Dundee where 500 students are having to self-isolate.

But they’ve not lost their sense of humour, it turns out, after these signs were spotted in the windows of their accommodation.

‘Screaming at how the students at Parker House are dealing with the entire building having to go into lockdown and self-isolate after a covid outbreak,’ said @livie_jordan over on Twitter.

In one word …

Still, think of all the extra study time, right? Let’s hope things get better soon.

the kids continue to be alright https://t.co/dA7CFKE388 — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) September 25, 2020

I am honestly dying to be friends with whoever wrote I’m claustrophobic Darren on their window — Jordan (@livie_jordan) September 24, 2020

Tory scum and send weed are my favourites. I’m onboard! — justice T pope (@justiceTpope1) September 25, 2020

Source @livie_jordan