Man saws off top of very tall palm tree with predictably terrifying results
This video of a man cutting the top off of a very tall palm tree is possibly entirely predictable but no less terrifying for it.
Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?
Oh my god… pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020
Look at him go!
My wife and i cracking up at that! 😂
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 25, 2020
I would absolutely shit my pants.
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 25, 2020
All of a sudden I feel much better about my job.
— Randy Sandberg Ⓥ (@randywsandberg) September 25, 2020
READ MORE
Source Twitter @RexChapman @fred035schultz