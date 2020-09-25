Man saws off top of very tall palm tree with predictably terrifying results

This video of a man cutting the top off of a very tall palm tree is possibly entirely predictable but no less terrifying for it.

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god… pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

Look at him go!

My wife and i cracking up at that! 😂 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 25, 2020

I would absolutely shit my pants. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 25, 2020

All of a sudden I feel much better about my job. — Randy Sandberg Ⓥ (@randywsandberg) September 25, 2020

