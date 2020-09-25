The only 7 funny reactions you need to Zlatan Ibrahimović’s coronavirus statement

A.C. Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the superstar striker, whose Twitter bio simply says “Lions don’t compare themselves to humans“, has posted an even more positive reaction.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

It’s a bold approach, but we doubt he’s capable of anything else.

Twitter had one or two thoughts.

1.

oh shit u know what we never actually thought about just *threatening* the virus with force https://t.co/bQzb8BXqty — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 24, 2020

2.

Is… is he going to twat the virus https://t.co/OhNFBCiSdE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2020

3.

Is… is he going to rid the world of Covid now? https://t.co/tT1VlenMKf — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 24, 2020

4.

5.

Zlatan about to end this pandemic https://t.co/d3r2SBq5sS — ひ ᴡʏᴅ ʙɪɢ sᴘᴀɴɢ♂ (@Yogot4PF) September 24, 2020

6.

Elderly people are at more risk. https://t.co/MYUmbh4f3k — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 24, 2020

7.

Thoughts and prayers are with Covid19 at this difficult time. https://t.co/PlVrpd3qQK — Fabrizio Ramanan 🗯️ (@FabrizioRamanan) September 24, 2020

RUGGEDMAN had this prediction.

Covid will test positive to Zlatan by tomorrow 😊 https://t.co/U7sBZEskRu — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) September 24, 2020

We honestly can’t rule it out.

