This video of a dog and tortoise playing football is just the content we needed today
It’s been a long week and this might – just might – make it a tiny bit better. It’s a video of a turtle – or is it a turtle? – playing football shared by @gnuman1979 over on Twitter.
This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/ZuHaXyVrs5
— jamie (@gnuman1979) September 24, 2020
That’s better.
Who knew turtles could run that fast? Seriously, who knew?!?
— {Biden/Harris 2020…ByeDon} (@SherylReeder) September 24, 2020
My wife knows quite a bit about turtles and says that it is unlikely that this turtle is playing ball with a dog, as it appears. She once saw a turtle follow a weed eater because it smells of grass; perhaps the ball also smells of grass.
Turtles really are on dumb side.
— Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) September 24, 2020
nooooo don't saaaaay that! i love turtles and will continue to anthropomorphize them!!! lol
— Margo Jones (@3DTruth) September 24, 2020
We love turtles too! I don't think this turtle is doing what it seems he is doing in the video, but it still a cool video! It is nice to think that maybe just one turtle out there is smart enough to play ball with a dog. 😉 Also amazing that he has no fear of that dog!
— Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) September 24, 2020
