This video of a dog and tortoise playing football is just the content we needed today

It’s been a long week and this might – just might – make it a tiny bit better. It’s a video of a turtle – or is it a turtle? – playing football shared by @gnuman1979 over on Twitter.

This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/ZuHaXyVrs5 — jamie (@gnuman1979) September 24, 2020

That’s better.

Who knew turtles could run that fast? Seriously, who knew?!? — {Biden/Harris 2020…ByeDon} (@SherylReeder) September 24, 2020

My wife knows quite a bit about turtles and says that it is unlikely that this turtle is playing ball with a dog, as it appears. She once saw a turtle follow a weed eater because it smells of grass; perhaps the ball also smells of grass.

Turtles really are on dumb side. — Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) September 24, 2020

nooooo don't saaaaay that! i love turtles and will continue to anthropomorphize them!!! lol — Margo Jones (@3DTruth) September 24, 2020

We love turtles too! I don't think this turtle is doing what it seems he is doing in the video, but it still a cool video! It is nice to think that maybe just one turtle out there is smart enough to play ball with a dog. 😉 Also amazing that he has no fear of that dog! — Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) September 24, 2020

READ MORE

Man saws off top of very tall palm tree with predictably terrifying results

Source Twitter @gnuman1979