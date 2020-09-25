“911 Racism Filter” is our TikTok of the Week

Comedian and actor, Cynthia Kao, produces brilliant, sometimes award-winning, comedy shorts which have a social message.

In this one, she runs an intervention point that stops people from making a racist emergency call.

The shocking part of it is that this – and her other 911 Racism Filter clips are based on real emergency calls:

911 Racism Filter pt 3. Based off several real calls. #BLM One example: Keonte Furdge. pic.twitter.com/RhnRI3Q5F1 — Cynthia Kao (@CynthKao) August 8, 2020

Check out her TikTok and Twitter for more of her amazing work.

