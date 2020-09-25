“911 Racism Filter” is our TikTok of the Week
Comedian and actor, Cynthia Kao, produces brilliant, sometimes award-winning, comedy shorts which have a social message.
In this one, she runs an intervention point that stops people from making a racist emergency call.
@cynthiakao
Service to see if your call is racist before putting you thru to the police. ##blm ##911racismfilter
The shocking part of it is that this – and her other 911 Racism Filter clips are based on real emergency calls:
911 Racism Filter pt 3. Based off several real calls. #BLM One example: Keonte Furdge. pic.twitter.com/RhnRI3Q5F1
— Cynthia Kao (@CynthKao) August 8, 2020
Check out her TikTok and Twitter for more of her amazing work.
READ MORE
Munya Chawawa hilariously takes down heatwave-related everyday racism
Source Cynthia Kao Image Screengrab