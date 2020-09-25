An 11ft statue of Alan Partridge has been erected in Norwich – Aha!

Self-employed sculptors, Nick Dutton and Gavin Fulcher, who usually work in the film industry, have created an 11ft statue of Alan Partridge, which is temporarily gracing the streets of Norwich – much like the man himself.

Naturally, the story made the news.

The bronze likeness of Steve Coogan‘s most well-known character was intended to bring some light relief in these stressful times, and it’s clearly done just that.

Here are a few things people were saying about it on Twitter.

