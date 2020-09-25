An 11ft statue of Alan Partridge has been erected in Norwich – Aha!

Self-employed sculptors, Nick Dutton and Gavin Fulcher, who usually work in the film industry, have created an 11ft statue of Alan Partridge, which is temporarily gracing the streets of Norwich – much like the man himself.

Naturally, the story made the news.

Aha! 11ft brass Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich https://t.co/glRWRyfsq0 pic.twitter.com/YupeB98UzI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 24, 2020

The bronze likeness of Steve Coogan‘s most well-known character was intended to bring some light relief in these stressful times, and it’s clearly done just that.

The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me (Today) was arriving at work this morning and finding a Partridge on a Plinth. @shaunwkeaveny @BBC6Music pic.twitter.com/ZolxPBXqj1 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) September 24, 2020

Here are a few things people were saying about it on Twitter.

Finally found a statue I’m willing to defend like a flag nonce https://t.co/MJX3W0KYAd — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2020

and A. Partridge

on a

gold plinth pic.twitter.com/CsXdxI3Dhc — trouteyes (@trouteyes) September 24, 2020

His foot should really be on a spike https://t.co/gymM0ebmpx — devillefilm (@devillefilm) September 24, 2020