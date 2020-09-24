Steps claimed people say they’ve saved 2020 but words are not enough – 12 bittersweet responses

In what seems like pretty bad timing for a band who had some slick dance moves, Steps are planning a comeback tour – plus an album.

One of the five – Lee Latchford-Evans – told a Sky News journalist about the reaction from fans.

Steps return: 'People are saying we've saved 2020!' https://t.co/6KGtRoJTeI — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 23, 2020

In a year that can genuinely be described as a tragedy, it’s a bold statement.

People were sceptical.

Did… did they cure the virus https://t.co/fAPQTw7Ica — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 23, 2020

"People" = the five members of Steps. https://t.co/oDzKE9QqBZ — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 23, 2020

Hands up if you were one of the people who said this. https://t.co/1WSzRoBjU7 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 23, 2020

The rest of the year has been a Tragedy 🕺💃👩‍🎤 https://t.co/3Xv2z8uTs2 — Simon Mahon (@SimonPlanMahon) September 23, 2020

Ha ha ha ha! Is it April 1st again? https://t.co/2HAeDYo1Is — Keren Bobker (@FinancialUAE) September 23, 2020

How? By giving people something else to focus all their hate on? https://t.co/Pt0200DZqu — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 23, 2020

Please provide a list of these people and their Twitter handles so we can block them. https://t.co/X8ieMxlbM0 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) September 23, 2020

literally no one is saying this, not even the families of Steps https://t.co/2mQ1hkUOg6 — LM. (@munnsie) September 23, 2020

I'm going to have to go with "no" here. https://t.co/YroEeXtDMg — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) September 23, 2020

People such as their marketing team, for instance. https://t.co/QfNLTrZg5W — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) September 23, 2020

Narrator: The people were wrong. Steps were unable to save 2020. https://t.co/WmfN63SFCN — Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) September 23, 2020

One Twitter user had a suggestion for how Steps actually could save 2020.

Correct. Play their music, point it towards covid-19 and watch the virus die off. https://t.co/iuCBMEis1k — Daniel (@danielmarcevans) September 23, 2020

