All the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about this Tory MP looking like a pilot during video calls
Parliamentary reporter, Lewis McKenzie, has given us a salve for the rough week we’ve all had, with this supercut of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, joking that MP Bob Blackman looks like a pilot when he addresses the house via Zoom with his headphones on.
It's been a pretty tough news week so I put together a video of all the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has joked about Tory MP Bob Blackman looking like a pilot during his virtual contributions since March.
Spoiler: It's a lot of times. pic.twitter.com/KB4RBDRVDA
— Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) September 23, 2020
Nothing like getting your money’s worth from a joke. He obviously did it once and it just took off.
This is hilarious. Clearly Mr Speaker @LindsayHoyle_MP is having some fun with this running gag about @BobBlackman who does not seem to mind.
The best running gags run and run so I look forward to more of this. https://t.co/ViPFf3DKNo
— Simon Johnson (@sjrbsimon) September 23, 2020
Everyone needs a gimmick. https://t.co/zDkmaaOPqv
— Matt Deegan (@matt) September 23, 2020
Lewis had this update.
Just spoken to @BobBlackman about this.
He tells me: "I think Mr Speaker is secretly rather jealous of my rather natty headphones and microphone!"
Thanks for being a good sport, Bob 👍 https://t.co/aZVUHFjaTi
— Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) September 23, 2020
As a bonus, here’s the previous Speaker saying ‘Mr Peter Bone’, set to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.
I'm now so obsessed with Bercow saying "Mr Peter Bone" that I've spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven's 5th. Brexit is literally driving me mad. pic.twitter.com/P5w31OWkWi
— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019
Watch the Speaker of the House of Commons skewer a Tory MP for being a snowflake
