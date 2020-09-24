All the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about this Tory MP looking like a pilot during video calls

Parliamentary reporter, Lewis McKenzie, has given us a salve for the rough week we’ve all had, with this supercut of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, joking that MP Bob Blackman looks like a pilot when he addresses the house via Zoom with his headphones on.

It's been a pretty tough news week so I put together a video of all the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has joked about Tory MP Bob Blackman looking like a pilot during his virtual contributions since March. Spoiler: It's a lot of times. pic.twitter.com/KB4RBDRVDA — Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) September 23, 2020

Nothing like getting your money’s worth from a joke. He obviously did it once and it just took off.

This is hilarious. Clearly Mr Speaker @LindsayHoyle_MP is having some fun with this running gag about @BobBlackman who does not seem to mind.

The best running gags run and run so I look forward to more of this. https://t.co/ViPFf3DKNo — Simon Johnson (@sjrbsimon) September 23, 2020

Everyone needs a gimmick. https://t.co/zDkmaaOPqv — Matt Deegan (@matt) September 23, 2020

Lewis had this update.

Just spoken to @BobBlackman about this. He tells me: "I think Mr Speaker is secretly rather jealous of my rather natty headphones and microphone!" Thanks for being a good sport, Bob 👍 https://t.co/aZVUHFjaTi — Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) September 23, 2020

As a bonus, here’s the previous Speaker saying ‘Mr Peter Bone’, set to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

I'm now so obsessed with Bercow saying "Mr Peter Bone" that I've spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven's 5th. Brexit is literally driving me mad. pic.twitter.com/P5w31OWkWi — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

