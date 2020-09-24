All the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about this Tory MP looking like a pilot during video calls

Parliamentary reporter, Lewis McKenzie, has given us a salve for the rough week we’ve all had, with this supercut of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, joking that MP Bob Blackman looks like a pilot when he addresses the house via Zoom with his headphones on.

Nothing like getting your money’s worth from a joke. He obviously did it once and it just took off.

Lewis had this update.

As a bonus, here’s the previous Speaker saying ‘Mr Peter Bone’, set to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

Source Lewis McKenzie Image Lewis McKenzie, Screengrab