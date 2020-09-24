Led by Donkeys used Trump’s golf record to shame him and it was a hole in one

The creative activist group, Led By Donkeys, began by placing politicians’ own words on billboards to highlight their hypocrisy.

There was this tweet from David Cameron, which looks increasingly ridiculous as time passes.

We can’t imagine David Davis being able to defend this position now – particularly in Kent or Northern Ireland.

They also managed to take a swipe at both Boris Johnson and his role model, Donald Trump, when the President visited the UK.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, you just endorsed your Brexit buddy @BorisJohnson but he said some VERY NASTY things about you and he doesn’t want you to know. So we projected his words onto Big Ben. Watch with the SOUND ON #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/etUb6tk9eX — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Their latest campaign once again turns its attention to Trump – specifically his response to the coronavirus. Watch what they’ve done.

Trump Turnberry golf course, Scotland – SOUND ON

cc @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bth2aeKSic — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 22, 2020

“I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Awkward!

from Donald Trump GIFs via Gfycat

These reactions say it all.

The characteristic of all populist leadership, from Trump to Johnson (and others), is that the gulf between words and reality is as wide as from here to the moon… thank you @bydonkeys https://t.co/je7HSDkkfo — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) September 22, 2020

This is Spectacular https://t.co/ziOJSv2cM5 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 22, 2020

Of course, the wonderful Janey Godley staged her own protest at Turnberry.

Four years ago today, I stood at Turnberry with a sign that even the cops couldn’t argue with. As Trump exited his helicopter in the background and I stood firm. I was on Scottish Land ( the pavement) not Trump property so they couldn’t move me. #happyturnberryanniversary pic.twitter.com/iNmJG7AE4w — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 23, 2020

Me and trump have beef pic.twitter.com/M8LxSwzjSd — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 18, 2020

