Led by Donkeys used Trump’s golf record to shame him and it was a hole in one

The creative activist group, Led By Donkeys, began by placing politicians’ own words on billboards to highlight their hypocrisy.

There was this tweet from David Cameron, which looks increasingly ridiculous as time passes.

We can’t imagine David Davis being able to defend this position now – particularly in Kent or Northern Ireland.

They also managed to take a swipe at both Boris Johnson and his role model, Donald Trump, when the President visited the UK.

Their latest campaign once again turns its attention to Trump – specifically his response to the coronavirus. Watch what they’ve done.

I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Awkward!

These reactions say it all.

Of course, the wonderful Janey Godley staged her own protest at Turnberry.

