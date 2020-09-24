Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power

Just over six weeks to go until the US elections and Donald Trump, whose been busy casting doubt on the legitimacy of postal voting, was asked if he’d commit to a peaceful transition of power.

And his answer, even for Trump, was outrageous.

Reporter: "Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?" President Trump: "We're going to have to see what happens." pic.twitter.com/h5RF3dKPD1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2020

\

Here’s exactly what people made of that.

Donald J. Trump: “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly, there’ll be a continuation." Those are not the words of an American President. They are the words of the First American Dictator. We need a blowout — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 24, 2020

OK this is real bad tho https://t.co/7K9sLEFkQX — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 23, 2020

This is how democracy dies. A president so desperate to cling to power that he won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power. That he seeks to throw out millions of votes. And a Republican Party too craven to say a word. But we will fight back. America belongs to the people. https://t.co/mIVjh78Xk9 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2020

This answer from a US President, on its own, is an impeachable offense. Our republic is collapsing around us. Wake the fuck up. https://t.co/WphOwLE3bN — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 24, 2020

Peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy. This thinly veiled threat from the sitting President should send shivers down the spine of every freedom-loving American. https://t.co/mmBnnorqU7 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 24, 2020

He’s trying to cheat because he’s losing. He’s trying to stop us from voting because he’s losing. He’s trying to make us afraid because he’s losing. We beat him by showing up in record numbers. https://t.co/iai5MrH1mV — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 23, 2020

There’s no other way to put it. This is jaw-dropping and unacceptable. We’re a democracy. Not a dictatorship. And our president should act like it. https://t.co/UTUjyXFQvS — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 24, 2020

why is he kind of being given a choice? idk thats just confusing to me https://t.co/SNSpiB3B5p — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) September 23, 2020

This is possibly the most frightening 54 seconds of the Trump presidency. https://t.co/BBC7Zn4BXh — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 23, 2020

I don’t know how parts of the press can think the most important bit of a press conference in which Trump explicitly warned he is ending democracy in America is the bit where he slagged off Meghan Markle. Like in 1939 leading with Hitler’s opinion on Charlie Chaplin. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) September 24, 2020

There was also this thread, which is worth reading in full.

THREAD. It is important to take note and be prepared for the unprecedented actions Trump says he intends to take after the election. But it is also important not to allow his *wishful* reality to *become the reality. To do that, consider Trump's psychological POV right now: https://t.co/faXkQw2BMn — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

2. Every time Trump spouts this kind of garbage, he is revealing that he is TERRIFIED. Ab. So. Lute. Ly. Terrified. His **existential** fear is losing. And he knows that there is a very good chance he is going to lose. And he can't do a damn thing about it. He will be a LOSER. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

3. Remember that in pretty much every instance Trump has faced like this in the past, he's had an exit strategy. He walks away. But he can't get out of the election. He's like a mail-order bride who has to go through with it. Except in his case, if he loses, he may end up in jail — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

4. This situation is like the coronavirus. He understands the reality, he knows he can't escape it, so his only option is to create an alternate reality. Reality, however, caught up with him with COVID. So it is up to YOU to make sure the same happens with the election. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

5. I and @davidashimer wrote about various possibilities in this piece. An important way to empower ourselves, in addition to VOTING, is for commentators and media to manage expectations. https://t.co/l3OPwkvKS9 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

6. To wit: We have a process in place for elections. That process will be followed, whether he likes it or not. Every vote will be counted. Due to the high volume of mail-in votes, there will be delay in reaching a final result, which is proof that our process is WORKING. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

7. Empirical research shows that lies travel faster than the truth, especially on social media. Therefore, the previous tweet needs to saturate the information space, by everyone, starting NOW. Also, we WILL have a peaceful transfer of power, as we have for 231 years. Pass it on. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

8. Finally, this is a government of the people, by the people, for the people. As long as the Constitution exists, we have peaceful means to resolve disputes — like our judiciary — and our voice. We retain the power of peaceful protest. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

9. In short, this thread is a reminder that what Trump *says* is NOT a fait accompli. His goal is, as @RepSwalwell said in our #JusticeLeague event tonight, to sap you of hope. He does not have the power to do that. Don't let him. He is weak, and afraid. You are not. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2020

To conclude …

America, you’ve really outdone yourself with this one pic.twitter.com/tswvoI35tI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 24, 2020

READ MORE

This American politician’s takedown of Donald Trump’s racist attack was 10/10

Source @NBCNews