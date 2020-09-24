Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power

Just over six weeks to go until the US elections and Donald Trump, whose been busy casting doubt on the legitimacy of postal voting, was asked if he’d commit to a peaceful transition of power.

And his answer, even for Trump, was outrageous.

\

Here’s exactly what people made of that.

There was also this thread, which is worth reading in full.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This American politician’s takedown of Donald Trump’s racist attack was 10/10

Source @NBCNews