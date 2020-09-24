Donald Trump was booed by protestors chanting ‘get him out!’ – 7 favourite things people said about it

There’s been no lack of vocal critics of Donald Trump over the four years of his presidency, of course, but it’s not often they get to be this up close and personal.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were at the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, you may remember, dictated a statement to her daughter just before her death calling on Trump not to fill her vacancy on the Supreme Court until after the election, but Trump is pressing ahead with his nomination regardless.

And this is what happened.

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020

A supremely satisfying watch. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

That was a nice sweet booing. It melted my heart. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/v4B0q9SLj3 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 24, 2020

After being met with loud boos and repeated chants of “Vote him out!” on the steps of the Supreme Court, Trump returned to the Oval Office and curled up in a fetal position.pic.twitter.com/Qqu37J3oLu — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 24, 2020

INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS DOT GIF — ╮ (⌐■_■) ╭ EASY🇩™ (@UrBroYo) September 24, 2020

It’s so disrespectful for him to even show his face there. But I’m glad he did because this made my day. — Tara (@🏡) 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😷 (@shermantara4) September 24, 2020

I’ve bookmarked the tweet to cheer me up when I need it. — #GoodTrouble (@Karmatella) September 24, 2020

Some people wondered what Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have made of it all.

Even though the casket is closed I bet RBG’s body just cracked a smile. — TS (@tweetstar10) September 24, 2020

At first, I thought the chants were a bit disrespectful to her, but then thought the same, she probably enjoyed it — ChangeitNow (@Juls4Change) September 24, 2020

What an incredible moment. I am so grateful for these crowds. So grateful for every single voice that shouted in unison. I have a feeling that somewhere, RBG is too.#VoteHimOut https://t.co/KYsv4PpQJY — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) September 24, 2020

