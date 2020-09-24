Donald Trump was booed by protestors chanting ‘get him out!’ – 7 favourite things people said about it

There’s been no lack of vocal critics of Donald Trump over the four years of his presidency, of course, but it’s not often they get to be this up close and personal.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were at the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, you may remember, dictated a statement to her daughter just before her death calling on Trump not to fill her vacancy on the Supreme Court until after the election, but Trump is pressing ahead with his nomination regardless.

And this is what happened.

A supremely satisfying watch. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

Some people wondered what Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have made of it all.

Source @Kevinliptakcnn