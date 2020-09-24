Brendan Behan gave the best possible explanation of the difference between prose and poetry – NSFW

The poet, author, playwright and songwriter, Brendan Behan, lived a short and eventful life, dying at the age of 41 from the effects of alcoholism and diabetes.

Over on Twitter, Aodhán Ó Coileáin shared a perfect example of the legendary Irishman’s wit and mastery of words.

We’re sure you can fill in the blanks. It’s unlikely to make it onto the GCSE English syllabus – which is such a load of Ferrier Pollocks.

Source Aodhán Ó Coileáin Image Aodhán Ó Coileáin, Library of Congress