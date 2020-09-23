Ultimate (and funniest) proof that cats really will sit anywhere
You don’t have to own a cat to know that they really will sit anywhere and on anything, occasionally at the most inopportune time (and place).
But we’ve never seen evidence quite so funny – or convincing – as this picture, shared by
— cats.exe (@catsdotexe) September 22, 2020
The bigger picture …
And in close-up.
Purr-fect spot.
If I were getting arrested I would appreciate his support
— 🤎酷有趣的家伙Teej🤎 (@lemonpilled) September 22, 2020
FBI OPEN THE DOOR!!!! pic.twitter.com/LwWlpClluX
— Onyüzbinmilyon (@baloncukyuttumm) September 22, 2020
the real cop
— chip (@ChipletOutlet) September 22, 2020
whose next?! pic.twitter.com/pQv5E4Ky7l
— IjustWantedToBe RiotFree 🇺🇸 🗃️ (@moreXRPplz) September 22, 2020
this is the single greatest thing I’ve ever seen on this website good day sirs https://t.co/W9eH8Jt58E
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 23, 2020
READ MORE
Parrot playing peekaboo with cat is 10/10 (sound up!)
Source @catsdotexe