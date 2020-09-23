Ultimate (and funniest) proof that cats really will sit anywhere

You don’t have to own a cat to know that they really will sit anywhere and on anything, occasionally at the most inopportune time (and place).

But we’ve never seen evidence quite so funny – or convincing – as this picture, shared by

The bigger picture …

And in close-up.

Purr-fect spot.

Source @catsdotexe