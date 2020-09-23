This Telegraph journalist interrupted by her cleaner packs an awful lot into 3 seconds

A memorable moment on the BBC’s Politics Live programme when the Telegraph’s associate editor Camilla Tominey’s video call was interrupted by her cleaner.

For a 3-second clip it packs an awful lot of emotion and drama.

Well, that was unfortunate.

READ MORE

This ‘interrupted TV interview’ was made even better by people not getting it

Source @jacobclarktenor