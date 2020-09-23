This Telegraph journalist interrupted by her cleaner packs an awful lot into 3 seconds

A memorable moment on the BBC’s Politics Live programme when the Telegraph’s associate editor Camilla Tominey’s video call was interrupted by her cleaner.

For a 3-second clip it packs an awful lot of emotion and drama.

Absolutely howling at Camilla Tominey’s cleaner walking in on Politics Live. pic.twitter.com/JTYfWG4Vax — Jacob Clark (@jacobclarktenor) September 22, 2020

Well, that was unfortunate.

The face she gave that poor lady!! — hookedgal (@hookedgal) September 22, 2020

That woman had more PPE than I wear working in ER. — @Busiswa G.#ArchewellArmy ❤️🌺🐈💞💚 (@BusiswaGibson) September 22, 2020

