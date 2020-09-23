This Telegraph journalist interrupted by her cleaner packs an awful lot into 3 seconds
A memorable moment on the BBC’s Politics Live programme when the Telegraph’s associate editor Camilla Tominey’s video call was interrupted by her cleaner.
For a 3-second clip it packs an awful lot of emotion and drama.
Absolutely howling at Camilla Tominey’s cleaner walking in on Politics Live. pic.twitter.com/JTYfWG4Vax
— Jacob Clark (@jacobclarktenor) September 22, 2020
Well, that was unfortunate.
The face she gave that poor lady!!
— hookedgal (@hookedgal) September 22, 2020
That woman had more PPE than I wear working in ER.
— @Busiswa G.#ArchewellArmy ❤️🌺🐈💞💚 (@BusiswaGibson) September 22, 2020
