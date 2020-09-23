Matt Lucas began his Bake Off career with this hilarious Boris Johnson parody

In case you didn’t know, Sandi Toksvig has left the British Bake Off team and been replaced with Matt Lucas.

His first episode, on Tuesday evening, had been set to clash with Boris Johnson‘s address to the nation, but anyone tuning in to the cookery competition could have been forgiven for thinking they’d chosen the wrong channel.

Now, let’s see if Boris Johnson can sensitively, and with humour, support a panicking baker through the last five minutes of creating their showstopper.

Viewers were impressed.

Inevitably, the comparisons were not kind to the PM.

Stay alert. Protect cake. Save loaves.

