Matt Lucas began his Bake Off career with this hilarious Boris Johnson parody

In case you didn’t know, Sandi Toksvig has left the British Bake Off team and been replaced with Matt Lucas.

His first episode, on Tuesday evening, had been set to clash with Boris Johnson‘s address to the nation, but anyone tuning in to the cookery competition could have been forgiven for thinking they’d chosen the wrong channel.

Welcome to a new series of The Great British Bake Off – and a big hello to our new presenter Matt Lucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0sa8NxTJtE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

Now, let’s see if Boris Johnson can sensitively, and with humour, support a panicking baker through the last five minutes of creating their showstopper.

Viewers were impressed.

I’ve been really looking forward to seeing @RealMattLucas on Bake Off, but opening with this long Boris Johnson impression is a bold move even for him. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 22, 2020

How genius is this though!???? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4JVqKXDFRG — |AndysDiaryy The Gif King| (@AndysDiaryy) September 22, 2020

What an opening to the Great British Bake Off and a sensational impression of Boris from @RealMattLucas! #GBBOpic.twitter.com/bYDVJxgJ0B — Ed Bottomley (@EdBottomley) September 22, 2020

I could watch Matt Lucas doing Boris Johnson impersonations for the rest of 2020. In fact, it may be the only thing that gets me through 2020. — Hallie Rubenhold (@HallieRubenhold) September 22, 2020

Inevitably, the comparisons were not kind to the PM.

It really says something when Matt Lucas’ parody of Boris Johnson is more informative than the real thing. Awkward. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/mVZUp2lo7E — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) September 22, 2020

Stay alert. Protect cake. Save loaves.

Source British Bake Off Image British Bake Off