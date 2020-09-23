Simply 23 funny things people said about the return of the Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off was back on Channel 4 on Tuesday and thank goodness for that.

More than 7 million people watched the new batch of bakers tackle what many people reckoned was the funniest showstopper challenge yet.

It opened with this rather brilliant Matt Lucas skit …

Welcome to a new series of The Great British Bake Off – and a big hello to our new presenter Matt Lucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0sa8NxTJtE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

… and was exactly the funny, feel good TV the nation needs right now.

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

THIS IS NOT THE GREAT BRITISH MICROWAVE OFF! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YBPvnunfHf — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

2.

After 11 years, we thought it time we make a tiny tweak to the format. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/M61DpA2sBv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

3.

I’m one of Britain’s best bakers, but I’d never be able to go on the Bake Off because I’d be too embarrassed to film the background segment which would just be me writing tweets in a cupboard, faking the voice of a wife who is always just out of shot. #GBBO — Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) September 22, 2020

4.

It’s such a shame Noel Fielding doesn’t do any of the judging.

“It tastes like a trellis made of hate”

“It looks like a confused crow that’s eaten a shoe.

“Your Battenburg reminds me of an intransigent goose.”#GBBO — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) September 22, 2020

5.

Play the #GBBO drinking game by downing a tequila every time Paul Hollywood looks at someone like they’ve pissed on his nazi dress up — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) September 22, 2020

6.

7.

I’m not sure I will ever stop laughing at this #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tfEDPs3yJX — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) September 22, 2020

8.

9.

Me before lockdown v me now #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CegUUVXx7A — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) September 22, 2020

10.

That #GBBO showstopper ‘Celebrities Who’ve Drowned And Been Found After Three Days’ round was bold. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 22, 2020

11.

I’m completely lost for words with this challenge. Freddie made my year. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4oYihIbsW9 — Thomas Mitchells (@IAmTomMitchells) September 22, 2020

12.

I cannot sleep, I cannot dream tonight #gbbo pic.twitter.com/ZguPFXnImz — Jen Read (@bobskelet0n) September 22, 2020

13.

Hello there, the angel from my nightmares pic.twitter.com/tKethha1JM — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) September 22, 2020

14.

At the start of 2020 VS the end of 2020 pic.twitter.com/CMDxaDd0QI — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 22, 2020

15.

16.

17.

And this week’s showstopper winner is Michelle with her Justin Bieber ‘meat cake’ bust.#GBBO pic.twitter.com/j85uZL6GA5 — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) September 22, 2020

18.

19.

20.

21.

laura has made the man from the pringles can #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9ZHONZwKzj — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) September 22, 2020

22.

All I want in life is an oven with one of those fancy magical doors that you see on #GBBO and when that day comes, I’ll bake a cake and make a brew, then I’ll sit down, take a big bite, followed by a big sip, and say to myself ‘you’re doing alright Jord you’re doing just fine.’ — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) September 22, 2020

23.

“I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u89ujpU8Mt — Queen Convention (@QueenFanCon) September 22, 2020

To conclude ….