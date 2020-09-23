All the funniest responses to the key points from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

On Tuesday evening, Boris Johnson addressed the nation to update everyone on the new coronavirus rules, as well as to explain the situation the UK faces.

Never has the word “briefing” been more accurate, as he spoke for barely eight minutes.

Some key points included:

Break the rules and there’ll be bigger fines. Stop being a selfish pr*ck (paraphrasing). If people don’t do as they’re told, the government may send in the army.

However, it was these other parts of the address that drew the biggest reaction.

The country succeeded against the coronavirus in March

'I know that we can succeeded as we succeeded before, in March' says Johnson, despite 40k deaths. I'm terrified to see what failure would've looked like though he'd probably class it as a win as long as one person was left standing, so they could be told to go back to work. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 22, 2020

Boris Johnson: ‘We followed the guidance to the letter’ ‘I know we can succeed because we succeeded before’ ‘There are great days ahead’ Translation: This disaster and tragedy was nothing to do with me, my ministers or my Government — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 22, 2020

Too many people have breached the rules

Love to be told off for rulebreaking by a government that said flooring the coronavirus up to Durham is just being a good dad — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 22, 2020

Boris Johnson is right. There’s nothing the public hate more than people who brazenly defy the rules. pic.twitter.com/86hzOGYQM2 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 22, 2020

"Sadly, too many people have been breaking the rules by swimming directly at the shark…" pic.twitter.com/dZIQ15vUB9 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 22, 2020

Our single greatest weapon is common sense

"Our greatest weapon is the common sense of the British people"

That's it then, we're fucked. #covidbriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 22, 2020

My favourite bit was when Boris said the public needs to use common sense cos that’s what they kept saying to defend Cummings (“he was just using his common sense!” ) Hahahahaha I hate this government — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 22, 2020

“So Boris said we could all rely on good old British common sense. What did Boris say, Roy?” “I’m sending in the troops” pic.twitter.com/AL2nbfl7sa — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) September 22, 2020

Boris Johnson: Our single greatest weapon against this virus is common sense. British people phoned the fire brigade when KFC ran out of chicken — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 22, 2020

Pubs and bars will close at 10pm

Everyone over 40 reacting to the 10pm curfew pic.twitter.com/3VIl3l4qOA — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) September 22, 2020

The whole of the U.K. at midnight on New Year’s Eve when pubs & bars are closed at 10pm & all house party’s are cancelled pic.twitter.com/dP8zCvcBkR — Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) September 22, 2020