Emily Maitlis’s unfortunate slip-up introducing Alan Johnson is our new favourite TV gaffe

Here’s Emily Maitlis introducing former Labour MP and erstwhile home secretary Alan Johnson on Newsnight and, well, have a watch for yourself.

“The former Health Secretary Alan Johnson joins us on the line from Hell. “Sorry, Hull” Hilarious! Forget the Prince Andrew interview, this is what you will be remembered for @Maitlis!#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/oRqwExOcYK — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 22, 2020

Our new favourite TV gaffe. Even better than this moment with Rick Astley on BBC Breakfast the day before which wasn’t a gaffe, just … unfortunate.

I love @MetMattTaylor. Great recovery after being thrown under the bus by Charlie Stayt pic.twitter.com/oQQ1dHVDLb — Greg James (@gregjames) September 22, 2020

