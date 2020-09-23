Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page about Boris Johnson’s Covid ‘master plan’, give yourself a pay rise

Nine months into the year and 2020 continues to surprise, one of them being how the Daily Star appears to be evolving into the voice of the nation.

That might be slightly overdoing it, but they’ve had some fabulous front pages about the Cover crisis and the government’s response, and today’s effort is in the top drawer.

‘The Star is going to become Britain’s fastest growing newspaper at this rate 😂,’ said @liamyoung over on Twitter.

And he wasn’t the only fan. Far from it.

The Daily Star now regularly absolutely bodying the government is a really fascinating development pic.twitter.com/VmB4QMJOM2 — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) September 22, 2020

No idea why the Daily Star has become Viz’s idea of a tabloid mixed with That Angry Guy On Twitter Shouting About Covid but it’s become a sight to behold. https://t.co/FJ8bsgqOdC — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 22, 2020

Daily Star once again nailing their front page pic.twitter.com/DqDswPGIue — Jeremy Banning (@jbanningww1) September 23, 2020

The Daily Star is really excelling itself with its front pages these days. pic.twitter.com/2tLhEaJsbz — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) September 22, 2020

World turned upside down when the Daily Star has more of a critique of the Government than the broadsheets pic.twitter.com/QPmYCmo1nv — Helen Watson (@Watson4Helen) September 23, 2020

Source @liamyoung