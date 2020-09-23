Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page about Boris Johnson’s Covid ‘master plan’, give yourself a pay rise

Nine months into the year and 2020 continues to surprise, one of them being how the Daily Star appears to be evolving into the voice of the nation.

That might be slightly overdoing it, but they’ve had some fabulous front pages about the Cover crisis and the government’s response, and today’s effort is in the top drawer.

‘The Star is going to become Britain’s fastest growing newspaper at this rate 😂,’ said @liamyoung over on Twitter.

And he wasn’t the only fan. Far from it.

