Woman have been sharing what they’d do without men for 24 hours and the responses went wildly viral
Over on Twitter someone called Veronica – or @wxixp – went wildly viral when she shared the answers to a TikTok which asked the question what they would do if there were no men on earth on 24 hours.
She shared the answers and, well, have a read for yourself.
‘Saw a Tiktok that said, what would you do if there were no men on earth for 24 hours. Here was the comment section Pleading face,’ said @wxixp.
But not all men got it, obviously,
it’s the fact that I now have to mute this tweet because I’m getting shit from random men for it, like you really missed the point huh
— veronica (@wxixp) September 21, 2020
Some did, though.
to the men who see this tweet and have replied back saying very positive & supportive things. Thank you.
— veronica (@wxixp) September 21, 2020
