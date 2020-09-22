This triathlete has gone viral because of an act of pure sportsmanship

With all the bad news bombarding us every day, it’s wonderful to be able to share a story of the most selfless good sportsmanship.

At the end of the Santander Triathlon, Great Britain’s James Teagle must have thought his hopes of placing were dashed by a momentary lapse of concentration, but Spain’s Diego Méntrida, made a grand gesture.

James shared this Instagram post about the uplifting incident.

He wrote …

So this happened a week ago…

I missed the finish chute in a triathlon in Spain. After around 50m I realised and sprinted back. By that point @diegomentrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over.

@diegomentrida then did the unexpected… Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity!

A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets.

Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait 😁…

And British kids pay attention in language class.. or you may end up looking like a fool worldwide 😂

#Triathlon #sport #sportsmanship”

People responded to the story as you’d expect them to – with a bit of a lump in the throat.

James O’Brien noticed something else considerate about Diego.

Let’s all be more Diego Méntrida.

Source @GoodNewsCorres1 Image Screengrab