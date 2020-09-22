This triathlete has gone viral because of an act of pure sportsmanship

With all the bad news bombarding us every day, it’s wonderful to be able to share a story of the most selfless good sportsmanship.

At the end of the Santander Triathlon, Great Britain’s James Teagle must have thought his hopes of placing were dashed by a momentary lapse of concentration, but Spain’s Diego Méntrida, made a grand gesture.

When Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga noticed that British triathlete James Teagle went the wrong way before finish line of Santander Triathlon,Mentriga waited for him so he could take what he says is his deserved 3rd place.“He was in front of me the whole time.He deserved it.” pic.twitter.com/5Mo52QZ3rJ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2020

James shared this Instagram post about the uplifting incident.

He wrote …

“So this happened a week ago… I missed the finish chute in a triathlon in Spain. After around 50m I realised and sprinted back. By that point @diegomentrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over. @diegomentrida then did the unexpected… Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity! A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait 😁… And British kids pay attention in language class.. or you may end up looking like a fool worldwide 😂 #Triathlon #sport #sportsmanship”

People responded to the story as you’d expect them to – with a bit of a lump in the throat.

What an amazingly beautiful sporting gesture . Well done ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/GeMoTaxZFv — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 21, 2020

Honor still exists. Maybe only in northern Spain, but it's out there. https://t.co/6y5Y99hq8A — ChristopherMcDougall (@ChrisMcDougall) September 20, 2020

Be kind. Wear a mask. Be like Diego. https://t.co/bUyzrJIm7P — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) September 21, 2020

Today, I commit to being a little more Diego Mentriga. https://t.co/84g6WyunMo — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) September 21, 2020

James O’Brien noticed something else considerate about Diego.

How utterly delightful. Note also that he pops his mask on *straight after completing a triathlon*. https://t.co/XTdBKWgyUE — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 21, 2020

Let’s all be more Diego Méntrida.

