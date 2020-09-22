This Matt Lucas takedown of Boris Johnson has gone viral all over again because it’s even more relevant now

As you’ll have seen by now Boris Johnson has issued strict new Covid guidelines that he says could last up to six months.

They include telling people to work from home (after telling them not to work from home) and closing pubs and restaurants and the like at 10pm (because that’s when Covid goes home).

It sent this Matt Lucas video viral all over again because it’s even more relevant now than it was when he made it in May.

Some kind of soothsayer.

