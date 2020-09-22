The government is telling everyone to work from home again – only 7 responses you need

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the government is again telling everyone to work from home if they possibly can.

Here’s Michael Gove on BBC Breakfast today.

It’s only a little while ago, of course, that the government was enthusiastically encouraging everyone to get back to the workplace with front pages like this.

Gove said the latest guidance was a ‘change of emphasis’ but it wasn’t that, of course, it was a massive reverse ferret.

Here are the only 7 responses you need.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast