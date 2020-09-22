The government is telling everyone to work from home again – only 7 responses you need

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the government is again telling everyone to work from home if they possibly can.

Here’s Michael Gove on BBC Breakfast today.

On #BBCBreakfast Michael Gove MP reveals a change in messaging about working from home.

“If people can work from home then they should”.https://t.co/AihXje23dH pic.twitter.com/3iBQf4lFFO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 22, 2020

It’s only a little while ago, of course, that the government was enthusiastically encouraging everyone to get back to the workplace with front pages like this.

Gove said the latest guidance was a ‘change of emphasis’ but it wasn’t that, of course, it was a massive reverse ferret.

Here are the only 7 responses you need.

1.

"Stay at home"

*Stays at home*

"What the fuck are you doing"

"I-"

"GET BACK TO WORK"

"But-"

"BUY A FUCKING SANDWICH"

*Goes back to work*

"Oh you've really gone and done it now, you assholes, you morons-" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 22, 2020

2.

Work from home if you can but also lose your job if you don’t go back to the office. Seems perfectly clear to me. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 22, 2020

3.

According to Michael Gove today "people should work from home when they can" likely foreshadowing PM announce later. So the push to get people back is now reversed. This was clearly coming. This is direly inconsistent and unprofessional message management. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 22, 2020

4.

The predictable “work from home if you can” announcement has only brought to the fore the month-long stint of newspaper columnists trying to cattle-prod people back to the office. Propaganda for the landlord class — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) September 21, 2020

5.

work out to eat from home out space face moonshot place 10pm help — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 22, 2020

6.

Last week:

-get back to work or get the sack!

-buy a sandwich to save Pret This week:

-work from home

-fuck Pret — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 22, 2020

7.

You might almost conclude they don't know what they're doing. https://t.co/4RYKm9rmRY — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) September 22, 2020

To conclude …

Wearily wakes up and checks news to find out whether I’m staying home because I’m a lazy coward who’s going to get fired or a hero protecting the NHS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 22, 2020

