This photo of a fry-up with PEAS left a very bad taste – only 5 responses you need

Over on Twitter the good people of @ratemyplatenow – ‘Want to see what other people are eating? Just follow us!’ shared a photo of someone’s Full English Breakfast.

Nothing unusual with that, you might think. Except this Full English Breakfast – shared by someone called Danny R – was overflowing. With PEAS.

Fry-up to start the day by Danny R pic.twitter.com/bj0VsN8POT — Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) September 22, 2020

And it got entirely the responses it deserved. Here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

Get the peas off the fucking plate. Dear god 😭🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sarah (@SaizydNUFC) September 22, 2020

If anyone knows of Danny’s whereabouts, please don’t approach the sick fucker. A fry up? On what planet is this a fry up? Birdseye tottie waffles! Fuckin peas! Hes even got a dod of mustard at the side the sneaky bassa. https://t.co/ysBEyfaAYo — DMRos (@DavosLan) September 22, 2020

Peas on a fry up? Look, we know we've made a Toast & Jam tea, but there are limits… https://t.co/X7dioyPWaB — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) September 22, 2020

I don’t know what’s bothering me the most, the fact there’s PEAS on a brekkie or the blob of what looks like mustard. Get outta town Danny R. Be gone! — Catherine Lawrence (@flossylawrie1) September 22, 2020

If you have peas on a fry up im sorry but you’re a physcopath 😳 https://t.co/agwv1yFObK — Trev UTID 🔰🇾🇪 (@knaggsy097) September 22, 2020

To conclude …

This is blatant trolling. — Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) September 22, 2020

