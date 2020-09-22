This photo of a fry-up with PEAS left a very bad taste – only 5 responses you need

Over on Twitter the good people of @ratemyplatenow – ‘Want to see what other people are eating? Just follow us!’ shared a photo of someone’s Full English Breakfast.

Nothing unusual with that, you might think. Except this Full English Breakfast – shared by someone called Danny R – was overflowing. With PEAS.

And it got entirely the responses it deserved. Here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

And you can follow @ratemyplatenow on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Gordon Ramsay’s full English breakfast left a bad taste – our 16 favourite responses

Source @ratemyplate