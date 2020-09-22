Russell Brand was surprised working class people could describe colour and the internet saw red – 11 perfect takedowns

Russell Brand is known for the complexity of the words he chooses, in much the same manner as Will Self – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

On Monday, choice of words – both his and other people’s – got him trending on Twitter for hours after tweeting this.

His apparent surprise at what he considered to be working-class people using the “poetic” words ‘apricot’ and ‘cinnamon’ smacked as patronising to Twitter.

Classism writ large. The 'working class' are all illiterate oiks. https://t.co/klQ2UKzoWq — badly-drawn bee 🐝 shut up, grow up, mask up. (@soapachu) September 21, 2020

Here’s what else they had to say about it.

I love Bear. He brings out the beauty in people. Today two incarcerated men independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. "Marmalade" said one. "We're including him in our jailbreak" said another. pic.twitter.com/07Dppzan33 — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) September 21, 2020

I love Bear. He brings out the beauty in people. Today two working class men independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. “Oi oi saveloy!” said one. “‘Ave a banana!” said another. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 21, 2020

My guess is that these working class men later described Brand in surprisingly poetic language. ‘Twat’ said one. ‘Bellend’ said another. https://t.co/7rALcwBnAr — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) September 21, 2020

God, I'm amazed they can even speak let alone be familiar with the contents of a spice rack. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) September 21, 2020

Poor people in “knowing colours and foods” shocker https://t.co/JQDiOiWBvU — Megan (@mmegannnolan) September 21, 2020

"… while a third said "Farkin' 'ell mate, that is the most beautiful farkin' dog what I ain't never not seen with my own two mince pies & no mistake." then he threw a can of Special Brew at me & went off to father some more kids & do some manual work." https://t.co/YaTVgHnql5 — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) September 21, 2020

A third, munching a jellied eel and putting a ferret down his trousers, said: "In many ways, Bear is the British AOC." https://t.co/zBsXUG9q3S — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 21, 2020

Fancy. Working class people using unusual words like ‘apricot’! Whatever next. https://t.co/9MvBPuecbE — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) September 21, 2020

amazed they could see so much detail from up on the chimney https://t.co/B46dptDmE5 — future of the (left) (@shit_rock) September 21, 2020

Cor blimey Russell Brand ya dog don’t half look a little apricot it does Guv-a-nor pic.twitter.com/MaaIrDr9LH — Room82 (@Theroom82) September 21, 2020

Well I'll be damned, these working class men used their peepers and their noggins https://t.co/pC6t2MudWh — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) September 21, 2020

Max – also known as @Spiller Of Tea – had this sarcastic plaudit for Mr Brand.

Wow. “My dog is so beautiful he makes paupers know words,” might be the twattiest thing anyone has ever said. Congratulations. https://t.co/ahtD0qkUza — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 21, 2020

There’s no doubting that Bear’s gorgeous, though, right? Such a beautiful caramel colour.

