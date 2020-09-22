Russell Brand was surprised working class people could describe colour and the internet saw red – 11 perfect takedowns

Russell Brand is known for the complexity of the words he chooses, in much the same manner as Will Self – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

On Monday, choice of words – both his and other people’s – got him trending on Twitter for hours after tweeting this.

His apparent surprise at what he considered to be working-class people using the “poetic” words ‘apricot’ and ‘cinnamon’ smacked as patronising to Twitter.

Here’s what else they had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Max – also known as @Spiller Of Tea – had this sarcastic plaudit for Mr Brand.

There’s no doubting that Bear’s gorgeous, though, right? Such a beautiful caramel colour.

Russell Brand mansplained Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP – 12 stunning takedowns

