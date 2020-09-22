Rick Astley was on BBC Breakfast and this intro was very unfortunate indeed

There was a most unfortunate moment on BBC Breakfast today as presenter Charlie Stayt got ready to introduce Rick Astley.

He thought he’d do this by asking weatherman Matt Taylor if he was a fan. And it didn’t end entirely well.

I love @MetMattTaylor. Great recovery after being thrown under the bus by Charlie Stayt pic.twitter.com/oQQ1dHVDLb — Greg James (@gregjames) September 22, 2020

Ouch. Always best to prepare these exchanges in advance.

Has anyone retrieved poor Mr Taylor from under the bus yet? 😂 https://t.co/3umZ0vj1ra — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2020

I can't stop watching this. https://t.co/nslAwp6QqJ — Peter Ruddick (@ruddick) September 22, 2020

Note to self …

Charlie isn’t always trying to make me do something silly, like sing, on air (hence my response) AND MORE IMPORTANTLY Make sure you check who is on the programme after you 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/VpkKjIuSgh — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) September 22, 2020

Still, not the most embarrassing moment we remember involving a musician on BBC Breakfast of late. Remember this?

