Rick Astley was on BBC Breakfast and this intro was very unfortunate indeed

There was a most unfortunate moment on BBC Breakfast today as presenter Charlie Stayt got ready to introduce Rick Astley.

He thought he’d do this by asking weatherman Matt Taylor if he was a fan. And it didn’t end entirely well.

Ouch. Always best to prepare these exchanges in advance.

Still, not the most embarrassing moment we remember involving a musician on BBC Breakfast of late. Remember this?

READ MORE

This archive clip of the old BBC Breakfast fitness guy went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Source @BBCBreakfast