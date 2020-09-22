Whatever happens in the election, Joe Biden wins the prize for the best campaign ad

Donald Trump spends a lot of time talking about his presidential rival, Joe Biden, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” or “Slow Joe”. We can only presume he needs to fill up the time allotted for talking about his triumphs.

The problem with that, from Trump’s perspective, is that it presents the Biden campaign team with potential material – like this:

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

Here are a few notable reactions to the ad.

Give the people what they want.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/opVbxCl5oQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 20, 2020

I'm sure this is just another @realDonaldTrump lie. But it is funny. https://t.co/xw43728Lbh — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 20, 2020

Do we all realize Trump is talking about fleeing the country to avoid prosecution or is it just me? https://t.co/z6dTUe5Nk5 — Neil "HARM TO ONGOING MATTER" Laferty (@guitarviator) September 20, 2020

Yup. 18 hours later this is still my favorite tweet. https://t.co/sfyv0QLX3o — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 20, 2020

Credit where it’s due.

Standing ovation for the Biden Rapid Response team. https://t.co/8qr5ADbcPc — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 20, 2020

We can’t know how the election will go, but Team Biden must have won the Best Ad prize.

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr called Joe Biden the ‘Loch Ness monster of the swamp’ – 5 monstrous takedowns

Source Joe Biden Image Screengrab