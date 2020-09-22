Whatever happens in the election, Joe Biden wins the prize for the best campaign ad

Donald Trump spends a lot of time talking about his presidential rival, Joe Biden, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” or “Slow Joe”. We can only presume he needs to fill up the time allotted for talking about his triumphs.

The problem with that, from Trump’s perspective, is that it presents the Biden campaign team with potential material – like this:

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

Here are a few notable reactions to the ad.

Credit where it’s due.

We can’t know how the election will go, but Team Biden must have won the Best Ad prize.

