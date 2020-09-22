People have been suggesting films with Donald Trump as a Bond Villain – these 14 diamonds are forever
We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Donald Trump sees himself as the entrepreneurial version of James Bond – suave, edgy and irresistible to the ladies.
Actor Devon Sawa, however, sees him as more of a Bond villain, so he set Twitter this challenge:
Name title of the James Bond movie if Trump was the main antagonist. pic.twitter.com/z9I3ZeTOjL
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 21, 2020
We have a feeling the President wouldn’t be too keen on any of these titles, but we loved them.
1.
Shortfinger https://t.co/02LhHZwvJE
— Norm Wilner (@normwilner) September 21, 2020
2.
Grabapussy. https://t.co/LHUIbcaoYL
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 21, 2020
3.
The Man With The Golden Showers https://t.co/LDfJQBHZ0V
— SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) September 21, 2020
4.
A View to 200,000 Kills. https://t.co/1iBt5OBk5q
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 21, 2020
5.
LIVE AND LET EVERYONE ELSE DIE https://t.co/7BEqNsL1mi
— Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) September 21, 2020
6.
Lie Another Day.
Obviously. https://t.co/ik1AZyhinf
— Annoyed Norwegian 🐝🍷 (@norwegian76) September 21, 2020
7.
Goldtoilet. https://t.co/mpurD5qaC1
— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) September 22, 2020