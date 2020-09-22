People have been suggesting films with Donald Trump as a Bond Villain – these 14 diamonds are forever

We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Donald Trump sees himself as the entrepreneurial version of James Bond – suave, edgy and irresistible to the ladies.

Actor Devon Sawa, however, sees him as more of a Bond villain, so he set Twitter this challenge:

Name title of the James Bond movie if Trump was the main antagonist. pic.twitter.com/z9I3ZeTOjL — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 21, 2020

We have a feeling the President wouldn’t be too keen on any of these titles, but we loved them.

1.

2.

3.

The Man With The Golden Showers https://t.co/LDfJQBHZ0V — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) September 21, 2020

4.

A View to 200,000 Kills. https://t.co/1iBt5OBk5q — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 21, 2020

5.

LIVE AND LET EVERYONE ELSE DIE https://t.co/7BEqNsL1mi — Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) September 21, 2020

6.

7.