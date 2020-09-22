The only 5 reactions you need to the government’s mingling exemption for grandparents

New rules for trying to prevent Covid-19 seem to come out every day. Boris Johnson is a few hours away – at the time of writing – from announcing yet more of them, including a ban on entering one another’s homes.

There are some exemptions, however, including people who are in a support bubble – and this …

Coronavirus: Grandparents exempt from local lockdown rules for childcare reasons https://t.co/7naNoVjFVG — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 21, 2020

Although the exemption is for regular formal and informal childminders rather than specifically grandparents, it seemed somewhat at odds with the oft-repeated warning that older people are more vulnerable.

Soooo….kids can spread the virus, and grandparents are in at risk category but somehow, if it's to take care of the kids, the grandparents are not at risk anymore?? https://t.co/wlieA3TN52 — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) September 21, 2020

These reactions reflect that.

Day 271 of following the science, the government announces you can be exempt from the rules as long as you’re vulnerable. https://t.co/H72xH9xZDT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 21, 2020

we’re sure making it easy lads https://t.co/HEhWyfJm4p pic.twitter.com/fJzVTq33hQ — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 21, 2020

It's so nice of Covid to make this concession for the old people. https://t.co/Do79iO3Phe — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 21, 2020

Is this because Bozo can’t afford a nanny?? 😂 https://t.co/Q0IXclJYd5 — ☘️Colleen☘️🇪🇺🌈😷DitchTories-SaveLives (@ColleenAvril) September 21, 2020

Colin Nickless may have hit the nail on the head.

So this isn’t about protecting the ones most vulnerable from the virus at all, but making sure that children’s parents go back to work. https://t.co/vuMCGlzlNQ — Colin Nickless #PPEforourNHS (@NicklessColin) September 21, 2020

