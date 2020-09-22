This anti-masker doesn’t believe in numbers and we’ve achieved Covidiocy Level: expert

Of all the arguments against wearing a mask – ‘the science doesn’t support it’, ‘they do more harm than good’, ‘the government is controlled by lizards’ etc, we have to say that we’ve yet to hear one quite as high up the covidiocy scale as the one offered by this Trump supporter.

The clip from The Young Turks news show has gone viral, and you can watch the full piece on their Instagram account.

"I don't believe in numbers" 😳 jesus they're just beyond parody at this point https://t.co/by0odca5TO — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 21, 2020

"I don't believe in numbers" is what Trump supporters learned to say when told their IQ test results. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 21, 2020

the mathematical anti-realists are at it again https://t.co/NEHpejkVTf — gil, a vulgar marxist (@gdmorejon) September 21, 2020

