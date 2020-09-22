Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s takedown of a Republican’s ‘dumb blonde’ troll was simply perfect

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response for this Republican election hopeful who made the very unwise decision of trying to troll her on Twitter.

And if we know one thing about American politics – we know at least two – it’s that you should never try to get one over on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Here’s what Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman and conspiracy theorist who is standing for election to Congress in Georgia, had to say.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t the only person to spot her unfortunate mistake, but she definitely did it best.

Boom.

Wow. You single “handily” made yourself look like an idiot you already are. Nice work. pic.twitter.com/U7jmdZZKvs — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 21, 2020

This is the level of political discourse I’ve come to expect from a self described conservative Christian from Georgia. — Gregory Mark (@LifeOfABombTech) September 21, 2020

I really enjoy watching Marjorie step on a rake like this. Good times! — Nacho (@sabema11) September 21, 2020

My God … you’re every bit as stupid, ignorant and hideous as everyone said you were. Hard to believe an entire Congressional distric would be dumb enough to elect a whack job conspiracy theorists with mind-numbingly idiotic takes like this one. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 21, 2020

As a blonde woman, you and your legion of Q-tip fruit loops are an embarrassment to my hair color. You're not an embarrassment to me, though, because the comparison stops there. — Florida 4 Biden – 43 days 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) September 21, 2020

As for ‘dumb blonde jokes’ …

I think you single handily brought them back. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 21, 2020

To conclude.

Good Lord, you are dumb as a box of rocks. It’s “single-handedly”, genius. Other than shitty spelling, do you know how we know you are stupid? You tried to go after @aoc. Not too bright. pic.twitter.com/9bDf4pCH2o — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 21, 2020

READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins comeback of the day after Donald Trump called her ‘not talented’

Source @mtgreenee H/T @J5Dev Images screengrabs