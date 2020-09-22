Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s takedown of a Republican’s ‘dumb blonde’ troll was simply perfect

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response for this Republican election hopeful who made the very unwise decision of trying to troll her on Twitter.

And if we know one thing about American politics – we know at least two – it’s that you should never try to get one over on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Here’s what Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman and conspiracy theorist who is standing for election to Congress in Georgia, had to say.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t the only person to spot her unfortunate mistake, but she definitely did it best.

 

Boom.

As for ‘dumb blonde jokes’ …

To conclude.

