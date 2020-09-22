A Tory MP trolled James O’Brien and his 3-letter response was perfect
It began when Conservative MP (and deputy leader of the European Research Group) Andrea Jenkyns took to Twitter to tell everyone just what a great job Boris Johnson is doing as PM.
It is Boris who has delivered on his promises to the British people. Thank God he saved Brexit, got a majority and broke the deadlock. We now have a strong negotiating team that puts Britain's interests ahead of the EUs. https://t.co/4MBMDeDYf6
— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) September 21, 2020
And it caught the eye of LBC presenter James O’Brien who had this to say about it.
I cannot recommend this account highly enough. It is genuinely hilarious. A million times better than most so-called 'parodies'. https://t.co/LARn3BP05q
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 22, 2020
Jenkyns respond with this …
Oh mister Wokeman, We will continue to take a stand against you and your anti-Britsh, anti-free speech agenda. Socialism is not the answer and time will demonstrate what a real idiot you are! #ProBrexit, #ProBoris, #ProTrump 🇬🇧 https://t.co/9VvWbnaJF3
— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) September 22, 2020
And it got quite a lot of attention, with people saying things like this.
Madam, this is a Wendy's https://t.co/W5VRQfhUwX
— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 22, 2020
Look at the utter state of this. What a complete joke and an embarrassment to our parliament. https://t.co/uCsq25Aso2
— Miffy Buckley 🏳️🌈 (@miffythegamer) September 22, 2020
Not sure you’re in the strongest position to be calling anyone an idiot after that tweet, you mewling fucking plant pot. https://t.co/bXEW4iZids
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 22, 2020
And O’Brien had the perfect last word. Well, three letters to be strictly accurate.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 22, 2020
Wins our vote.
Source @mrjamesob