This video revealing what varying degrees of short-sighted people see is a real eye-opener

We’re grateful to ophthalmologist and comedian @DGlaucomflecken for sharing this video on Twitter, an insight into varying levels of short-sightedness.

He originally posted it on TikTok and it went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Shout out to all the myopes pic.twitter.com/6Q5WN7s5Bg — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 19, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about it (including the good doctor himself).

Please show this video to all your 20/20 friends. They need to know how lucky they are and why they should be nice to you at all times — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 19, 2020

-6.00 looks familiar.

I remember getting my first pair of glasses at age twelve and marvelling at the individual leaves on the trees. — elisa hurb (@elisa_hurb) September 19, 2020

Yes! -6 myself, I can vouch for the accuracy of this. Was 6 years old when I first got glasses, I’ve never forgotten the wonder of the world suddenly coming into focus! Till then no one believed me when I said I couldn’t see the blackboard, the teachers thought I was being lazy. — Rema Jyothirmayi (@RemaJyothirmayi) September 19, 2020

Mine are both around a -7, I forget exactly, but I literally can't see my glasses when I drop them, it's GARBAGE. pic.twitter.com/jKca5Ezgnb — Crowing For Days (@LilRedRooster) September 19, 2020

What you gotta do is grab your phone and open the camera. Then, hold the phone close enough to see through, and use it to look for your glasses 👍🏻👍🏻 That -7 life! — Ali Mientus (@AliMientus) September 19, 2020

Holy moly, I just tried it – that's a great hack, thanks! — Kristin 🤦‍♀️ Parendo (@KrisParendo) September 19, 2020

