Trump says the US will send a man to “Nars” and the reactions are out of this world – 8 favourites

During a campaign rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump seemed to struggle with his words, including making this prediction:

We will land the first women on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Nars …or Mars.

Of course, the reactions were out of this world.

One Twitter user had an explanation.

He just wants to return to his home planet.

Source Acyn Torabi Image Acyn Torabi, Adam Miller on Unsplash