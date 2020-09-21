Trump says the US will send a man to “Nars” and the reactions are out of this world – 8 favourites

During a campaign rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump seemed to struggle with his words, including making this prediction:

The President says the US will be the first country to put an astronaut on “Nars” pic.twitter.com/hWhVAsVKjU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 20, 2020

“We will land the first women on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Nars …or Mars.“

Of course, the reactions were out of this world.

1.

2.

From Nars to Penus and beyond! https://t.co/yXqEE0DwTF — 🏳️‍🌈David Kent 🏡🏳️‍🌈 (@BayAreaWolf_) September 20, 2020

3.

4.

5.

Looking forward to Dinesh D’Souza’s explanation of how the Romans actually pronounced it “Nars.” https://t.co/Q9BR1aVbz3 — Arjun Jaikumar (@ArjunJaikumar) September 20, 2020

6.

“Nars” is Trump’s favorite Swedish porn star. https://t.co/GkLK0xgVBn — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 20, 2020

7.

Rite out there with Nercury. https://t.co/KDuCRuxo9N — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) September 20, 2020

8.

So apparently Trump first discovered the name of one of the two planets closest to Earth on a teleprompter, many weeks after issuing an order to send humans there It's one small word for Trump—who's one giant mistake for mankind https://t.co/czvH3Vq7hb — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 20, 2020

One Twitter user had an explanation.

Actual picture of a Nars-issist pic.twitter.com/cMvI0G1c00 — Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) September 20, 2020

He just wants to return to his home planet.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said ‘herd mentality’ will make Covid-19 go away – 7 deadly takedowns

Source Acyn Torabi Image Acyn Torabi, Adam Miller on Unsplash