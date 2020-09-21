The Rule of Six might be lifted for Christmas Day – 11 festive footnotes

In an effort not to be seen as Scrooge, Boris Johnson is allegedly considering lifting the Rule of Six for Christmas Day.

Given that coronavirus rules laid waste to two Eids, Diwali and now Rosh Hashanah for the Muslim, Hindu and Jewish communities, it seems not just scientifically questionable but also unfair.

Of course, that ‘Protect the NHS’ message would be lost in the celebrations.

Twitter had some thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Luckily for us, the very funny @Pandamoanimum has designed the perfect card for the occasion.

READ MORE

The 12 funniest responses to the news that covid marshals will be enforcing the new rules

Source Mirror Image Andrew Neel and Philip Goldsberry on Unsplash