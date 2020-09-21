The Rule of Six might be lifted for Christmas Day – 11 festive footnotes

In an effort not to be seen as Scrooge, Boris Johnson is allegedly considering lifting the Rule of Six for Christmas Day.

Given that coronavirus rules laid waste to two Eids, Diwali and now Rosh Hashanah for the Muslim, Hindu and Jewish communities, it seems not just scientifically questionable but also unfair.

That pesky Coronavirus! Magically disappearing on Christmas Day, but not Eid https://t.co/N7gmZ2s3YG — Mozes Salvatore (@mozessalvatore) September 20, 2020

Of course, that ‘Protect the NHS’ message would be lost in the celebrations.

Lifting the rule of 6 for Christmas day is not only effin stupid and undermining of all messaging but it is a slap in the face to clinicians that work Christmas and then face a massive spike in the new year.@BorisJohnson is proving dimmer by the day https://t.co/BZhNykInn4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 20, 2020

Don’t want to spoil surprise but this year Santa got everybody a potentially fatal respiratory disease https://t.co/lQ66qCVHvF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 20, 2020

I thought it best to remove the limit on how many people you can see, because I want to spend Christmas Day with my children and I'm not sure how many to expect. pic.twitter.com/Z6YBElcnV9 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 20, 2020

on the sixth day of christmas my true love gave to me yer da coughing under the tree https://t.co/BLG6pQejEZ — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) September 20, 2020

Famously, pandemics simply put down their virus guns and want a friendly game of football on Christmas Day. https://t.co/1dicDZ3l6x — Will Jennings (@willjennings80) September 20, 2020

This Christmas, join us for a special edition of Noel's COVID Party. https://t.co/iGX167lxZN pic.twitter.com/GRjehZ7wBy — Russty Russ – #Retro (@russty_russ) September 20, 2020

Oh my god he thinks he's a prime minister in a heartwarming Christmas film and not an actual world leader fucking hellll. https://t.co/9JUXSbNueo — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) September 20, 2020

Remember when we all got together and killed nan? — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 20, 2020

We can sing “Last Christmas” and actually mean it literally https://t.co/2IMOuSAYJE — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 20, 2020

change the calendars.

make every day "25th of December".

Leave doctored diaries near noted virus hotspots.

Soon, the virus, now sentient and with a grasp of the written word, will see every day as Xmas. From inherent common sense and decency, it will go. Mark my words. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 20, 2020

11.

Coronavirus waking up on Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/JH9BDASKIn — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) September 20, 2020

Luckily for us, the very funny @Pandamoanimum has designed the perfect card for the occasion.

As Boris Johnson is considering lifting the rule of six for 24 hours on Christmas Day, thought I’d design an appropriate Christmas card for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/jIpInKJSfG — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 20, 2020

