The next level detail on this wedding cake is simply adorable (and brilliant)

From a distance, it looks just like any other wedding cake. But take a closer look and the level of detail is next level stuff. And very cute.

Just a little bit closer …

And everyone loved it after it was shared on Reddit by Grillos.

‘I love how such a small thing can add so much flair and personality to a cake.’ iBird

‘My sister’s cake had tiny dinosaurs nomming it. We have an awesome family.’ spookyttws

‘That’s f-cking adorable.’ UnsettlingAura

‘I love that they put frosting around the dog’s mouth too!’ busiqq

‘As a cake decorator I can assure you that we have as much fun with these types of things as you would think! I’m sure sound effects were involved.’ masterbakeralot

‘That dog is sooo well beheaved, munching on a tiny little bit of that cake…. my black lab would have eaten half of the cake already.’ gildafossati