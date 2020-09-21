“Skepta explains THAT Priti Patel tweet with a remix…‘That’s Priti’” (Parody)

Last week, rapper Skepta tweeted a picture of Priti Patel with no explanation.

There was a widespread assumption that he was expressing approval of the Home Secretary’s attractiveness.

She's actually thicc 😫 I resent the fact that Priti Patel is the hottest MP and yet so evil can Labour elect some some peng tings pls https://t.co/pwNBWzNbjI — 凯丽 🍎🍯 (@LeftJewasian) September 17, 2020

POLITICS OVER PUNANI. CONSCIOUSNESS OVER COOCHIE!!! https://t.co/fZFdAL8E6A — Official Potato Stan Account (@LazarusKumi) September 17, 2020

Now, the incredibly talented Munya Chawawa‘s has turned Skepta’s ‘That’s Not Me’ into a perfect takedown of Priti Patel and an explanation of the tweet.

Skepta explains THAT Priti Patel tweet with a remix…‘That’s Priti’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/FehEw4CCCh — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) September 20, 2020

“I used to think she was cute but she tried to deport man’s whole family.“

People were rightly blown away.

This guy is criminally talented https://t.co/teUNB9ODNC — champagneakhii🇾🇪🇸🇩 (@_akhi_younes) September 20, 2020

On. The. Pulse. Amazed at how quickly you come up with this stuff. — r e n o i r (@BignessAsUsual) September 20, 2020

The rate Munya puts out these absolute bangers has left some people in a spin.

Munya Pls. I haven’t even recovered from is 6 enough. https://t.co/VgIsdOu95Z — bolanle of lagos (@ImaniDH) September 20, 2020

We agree.

You can watch Skepta’s original here..

