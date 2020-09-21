“Skepta explains THAT Priti Patel tweet with a remix…‘That’s Priti’” (Parody)
Last week, rapper Skepta tweeted a picture of Priti Patel with no explanation.
There was a widespread assumption that he was expressing approval of the Home Secretary’s attractiveness.
She's actually thicc 😫
I resent the fact that Priti Patel is the hottest MP and yet so evil can Labour elect some some peng tings pls https://t.co/pwNBWzNbjI
POLITICS OVER PUNANI. CONSCIOUSNESS OVER COOCHIE!!! https://t.co/fZFdAL8E6A
Now, the incredibly talented Munya Chawawa‘s has turned Skepta’s ‘That’s Not Me’ into a perfect takedown of Priti Patel and an explanation of the tweet.
Skepta explains THAT Priti Patel tweet with a remix…‘That’s Priti’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/FehEw4CCCh
“I used to think she was cute but she tried to deport man’s whole family.“
People were rightly blown away.
This guy is criminally talented https://t.co/teUNB9ODNC
On. The. Pulse. Amazed at how quickly you come up with this stuff.
The rate Munya puts out these absolute bangers has left some people in a spin.
Munya Pls. I haven’t even recovered from is 6 enough. https://t.co/VgIsdOu95Z
We agree.
With no gatherings over six from Monday, R&B star CoroNe-Yo drops his debut single ‘Six Enough’. 😷6️⃣ @NeYoCompound #CovidMarshalls #gatheringsofsix pic.twitter.com/cFE10gPfnw
You can watch Skepta’s original here..
