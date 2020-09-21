“Skepta explains THAT Priti Patel tweet with a remix…‘That’s Priti’” (Parody)

Last week, rapper Skepta tweeted a picture of Priti Patel with no explanation.

There was a widespread assumption that he was expressing approval of the Home Secretary’s attractiveness.

Now, the incredibly talented Munya Chawawa‘s has turned Skepta’s ‘That’s Not Me’ into a perfect takedown of Priti Patel and an explanation of the tweet.

I used to think she was cute but she tried to deport man’s whole family.

People were rightly blown away.

The rate Munya puts out these absolute bangers has left some people in a spin.

We agree.

You can watch Skepta’s original here..

READ MORE

Munya Chawawa hilariously takes down heatwave-related everyday racism

Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa