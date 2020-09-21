The ‘Red Army Choir singing Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb’ doesn’t disappoint

Over on Twitter @ogiovetti went viral with this video of the Red Army Choir singing Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb.

We’re not entirely sure of the context but that doesn’t matter right now. Just watch it.

And there was one moment that everyone enjoyed best. Of course they did.

And an addendum.

Source Twitter @ogiovetti