The ‘Red Army Choir singing Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb’ doesn’t disappoint

Over on Twitter @ogiovetti went viral with this video of the Red Army Choir singing Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb.

We’re not entirely sure of the context but that doesn’t matter right now. Just watch it.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but here's the Red Army Choir singing 'Sex Bomb.' pic.twitter.com/LIVoRc2fHT — Olivia Giovetti (@ogiovetti) September 20, 2020

And there was one moment that everyone enjoyed best. Of course they did.

This version of Sex Bomb really takes off 1:23 into the video. The dad dancing is of the scale. — shane dillon (@shane_dillon) September 20, 2020

olivia i literally yelled “AAAAHHHH” when that guy started dancing — Kyra Davies (@kyramdavies) September 20, 2020

And an addendum.

Not Red Army but Internal Police Choir. Even more delicious. — Dimitri Lotovski (@DimitriCBS46) September 20, 2020

I know. I realized the mistake after I posted. And, all things considered, the misinformation felt pretty apt. — Olivia Giovetti (@ogiovetti) September 21, 2020

