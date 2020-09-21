15 very good reasons why people don’t want to try this clifftop stunt
Tweeter Baba Rumdev had a question for Twitter.
What's stopping you from doing this with your partner pic.twitter.com/9hDw31Jutp
— Baba Rumdev 🥃 (@HeeraTarantino) September 15, 2020
Originally posted by Kody Workman and Kelly Castille of Positravelty with the message “We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be.“, it certainly doesn’t look like most people’s cup of tea.
The responses confirmed that.
1.
Very specific language in our life insurance policy. https://t.co/2vBAakCi0R
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 20, 2020
2.
Gravity https://t.co/lRlNlbWl2E
— Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) September 20, 2020
3.
Allergic to stone 😢
— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) September 21, 2020
4.
The episode of Eastenders where Barry died https://t.co/XxfOUcoK95
— shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) September 20, 2020
5.
Not wanting to be single and charged with manslaughter for starters https://t.co/1CwRAiHUzf
— 🇭🇰RoonKolos🏳️🌈 | Toon Rolex (@RoonKolos) September 19, 2020
6.
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 20, 2020
7.
Distressed jeans https://t.co/xzQxyHklRQ
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 20, 2020
8.
there are already two people there so we probably wouldn't fit https://t.co/pSjWSl281K
— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) September 20, 2020