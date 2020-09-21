This clip of an 80 y/o dementia sufferer’s amazing piano skills went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

You might know the very funny and all-round brilliant composer and East Sussex giraffe spotter @mrnickharvey from Twitter.

But you might not know his dad Paul, who was with Nick on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today.

Paul is 80 years old and has dementia but his ability to play and improvise on the piano is undiminished. And this clip went viral because it’s just an amazing, wonderful watch.

Beautiful.

And here are some more clips previously shared by @mrnickharvey.

To conclude …

Follow @mrnickharvey on Twitter here.

