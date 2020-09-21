This clip of an 80 y/o dementia sufferer’s amazing piano skills went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

You might know the very funny and all-round brilliant composer and East Sussex giraffe spotter @mrnickharvey from Twitter.

But you might not know his dad Paul, who was with Nick on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today.

Paul is 80 years old and has dementia but his ability to play and improvise on the piano is undiminished. And this clip went viral because it’s just an amazing, wonderful watch.

80-year-old dementia sufferer Paul Harvey became a viral sensation for his amazing piano skills. Paul shows just how brilliant his piano improvisation is live with @Piersmorgan and @susannareid100. The result is inspiring… pic.twitter.com/2MYpzsDhS4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 21, 2020

Outstanding. May this gift stay with him for as long as possible — Mickey Mc (@TK_Trooper75) September 21, 2020

Beautiful. Brought tears to my eyes. How amazing is the power of music? — Ruthipegs (@Ruthless1984) September 21, 2020

This was absolutely amazing, he should make an album in conjunction with @DementiaUK because he has a real talent. Beautiful man, beautiful music and a really special soul xx — (@charlotteukcity) September 21, 2020

I’m no softie but, bloody hell, that was fantastic. The pride of his son, he couldn’t hide it if he tried. Beautiful. — Anthony #BlackLivesMatter (@fieldsi79) September 21, 2020

And here are some more clips previously shared by @mrnickharvey.

Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me. Tonight, I gave him four random notes as a starting point. Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me. pic.twitter.com/dBInVCTmfF — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 17, 2020

Dad has dementia. Sometimes he drifts into another world and I feel like I’m losing him. He is never more present, however, than when he plays the piano. He came to mine today and I asked him to play one of his compositions. He thought he wouldn’t be able to remember it. pic.twitter.com/EQGcXBwB3w — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 23, 2019

