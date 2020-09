Parents have been sharing the letters sent home from school when their little darlings strayed from the path.

The good people over at Bored Panda pulled some together and we’ve picked our favourites.

1. That Maths itch

2. Is Futurama PG?

3. Just too pretty to work

4. That’s snot funny

5. Everybody wants a pocket worm

6. Get the rubber gloves on

7. And I cannot lie

8. Well, it’s a compound word