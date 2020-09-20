Simply 22 fascinating film details you probably missed

The subreddit r/MovieDetails is an ever-growing collection of trivia about films, including hidden in-jokes or Easter eggs we may have missed and facts behind the creation of the films.

We trawled through it so you don’t have to and picked out some belters.

1. In the beginning of Joker (2019) there’s a familiar face in the mirror



2. Men in Black (1997) – the language these aliens speak together is ‘Huttese’, the language Jabba the Hutt speaks in the Star Wars films.



3. In Home Alone (1990) when they counted the people for the trip they say there’s 17 people in total. An odd number between two vans means they will be split 8/9. Since Kevin was missing both vans had 8 people instead, making each group assume they were on the 8-people van, not suspecting a thing



4. In The Matrix (1999) the way Neo and Morpheus attack each other with the same move, their clothes and head/hair forms the Yin-Yang Symbol



5. In Ratatouille (2007), the ratatouille that Rémy prepares was designed by Chef Thomas Keller. It’s a real recipe. It takes at least four hours to make.



6. In Titanic, Jack tells Rose that he went ice fishing on Lake Wissota in Wisconsin, which was formed in 1917 by the creation of a hydroelectric dam on the Chippewa River, five years after the Titanic sank.



7. In “Hercules” (1997) Hades says “Guys, relax. It’s only half-time” exactly at the 46-minute mark, the halfway point of the 92-minute movie



8. In 6 Underground (2019) at 14:42 you can see Ryan Reynolds recording a video for his social media



9. Mulan (1998) only has musical numbers for the first half, until the characters find the destroyed village. From there on songs were avoided because the tone was meant to be darker.



10. In Ant-Man (2015) actor Garrett Morris makes a brief appearance in a scene. Morris was the first person to ever portray Ant-Man in a 1979 Saturday Night Live skit called Superhero Party.



11. When Liam Neeson was asked to play the antagonist in A Million Ways to die in the West (2014) (directed by Seth McFarlane) he accepted due to a scene in Family Guy where Peter says “Imagine Liam Neeson in a Western! Ha! With that funny accent of his!”



